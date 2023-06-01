Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan Exude Couple Goals In Maldives Vacay I See PICS

One of the popular and power couples of Bollywood, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are now enjoying an exotic vacation in Maldives.

Kunal and Soha took to their respective Instagram handles to share glimpses of their exotic vacation in Maldives.

Kunal and Soha look super hot as they raise the temperature with their chemistry and stylish looks.

Sharing the pictures, Soha captioned it as, “Don’t call us at the beach – we’re sun-screening our calls ! ☀️.”

“By the ocean blue with my personal sunshine,” wrote Kunal as he shared this picture with Soha. (All Image: @sakpataudi/instagram).

The couple jetted off to Maldives to rang in Kunal’s 40th birthday, last week.

Ever since then, the Bollywood couple has been sharing some drool-worthy pictures from their vacation, that also had their family members accompanying them.

(All Images: Instagram/sakpataudi)