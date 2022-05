Bhubaneswar: Elephant ‘Nanda’ of Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) passed away in Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

As per sources, Nanda passed away in the early hours of today. The reason of death of the pachyderm has not been ascertained yet.

In 2010, kumki elephant Nanda was shifted to Godibadi of Chandaka from Nandankanan to control the menace of stray elephants.