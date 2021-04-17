Kumbha Mela Returnees To Undergo 14-Day Mandatory Quarantine: Odisha SRC

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha, has issued instructions for Kumbha Mela returnees to the State to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The Office of Odisha SRC said that Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been shared with a list of persons who have registered with the Uttarakhand Government for participating In Kumbh Mela.

The SRC has advised all collectors and Municipal Commissioners to contact all these persons and find out the location, travel plan and advise them to get them RTPCR tested before boarding train/ flight to Odisha.

All such persons must be personally tracked, their health condition monitored. All of them shall be directed to quarantine them for 14 days at home or in Cluster TMCs, the SRC said.

They must be compulsorily RTPCR tested. If Covid like symptoms are noticed, they should be immediately attended to, said the SRC and added that ASHA and Angsnwadi Workers must visit them regularly in home / CTMCs and monitor their health conditions.

“All such persons have to be advised to voluntarily self isolate them and report to BDO/ Municipal/ NAC officers/ PHC/ CHC concerned about their condition. They shall further strictly comply to adherence of Covid protocols. Collectors and Municipal Commissioners shall report to Health Deptt and SRC office on this issue on a daily basis,” the SRC said.