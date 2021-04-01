Kumbh Mela: Haridwar hermitage in Uttarakhand in the grip of Covid scare

Dehradun: Thirty two devotees staying at Geeta Kutir Ashram in Haridwar have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sanjay Gunjayal, IG Kumbh Mela, said he has directed the operators of all the ashrams to conduct thermal screening of all the devotees. They have been advised to inform the health wing of the state if a devotee has symptoms like cold and fever.

The authorities have declared the Geeta Kutir Ashram as a containment zone and the infected people have been isolated in the school of the ashram.

The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar begins today and it will continue till April 30 in Haridwar. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said the state government is ready to organize the Kumbh Mela with all precautions. The event this year has been limited to 30 days.

The devotees have to submit negative RT-PCR test report to attend Kumbh Mela. The latest guidelines of the state government said the district administrations can reinstate containment zones. People not adhering to Covid guidelines like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing will be penalised.