Kumbh Mela 2021: Indian Railways Adds 12 More Pairs On Haridwar Route

New Delhi: In order to ease travel for the pilgrims heading to the Kumbh Mela, the Indian Railways has announced 12 more pair of special trains in addition to those already being operated on the Haridwar route.

Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that 12 more pairs Kumbh Mela Specials, which are in addition to the existing services bound for Haridwar, are being operated in order to provide further ease of travel for the pilgrims ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021.

In addition to that, 15 pairs of trains bound for Haridwar, have also been augmented for generating additional accommodation for the pilgrims, the national transporter added.

Meanwhile, a centralised hi-tech control room has been set up by Railways at Haridwar railway station, informed Senior divisional commercial manager of Moradabad railway division on Saturday.

The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic.

Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings around the world, is held four times over a course of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites – Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik.