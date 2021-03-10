Kumbh Mela 2021: Haridwar gears up for first holy bath on Shivratri

Haridwar: Preparations are in full swing in Haridwar for the first holy bath on Shivratri. Covid-19 standard operating procedures will remain in force throughout the event.

The authorities have put up several stalls with hand sanitiser across the Mela area. The Mela areas spreads over Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand.

According to the Kumbh Mela officer, Deepak Rawat, the administration has assigned duties to security personnel at the routes and changing rooms have been built in places so that volunteers could keep sanitizing the area.

Rawat said although most work has been completed, certain things are needed to be done simultaneously during the Mela. He said devotees will be required to register on the web portal of the Mela and their documents would be validated first before they are issued e-passes.

All participants will have to register on the Kumbh Mela Administration’s official website and upload documents including a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report, taken up to 72 hours prior, after which, an e-pass will be generated.