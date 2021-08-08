Kumbh fake testing: Teams sent to nab lab owners

New Delhi: The special investigation team (SIT) of Haridwar district police has sent two teams to Noida and Nainital to arrest the owners of Max Corporate Services that had got the contract from the state government for conducting tests at the Mahakumbh.

Noida-based Max Corporate Services outsourced the testing to Delhi-based Lal Chandani Labs and Hisar-based Nalwa Labs, among others. They allegedly conducted roughly 100,000 fake tests during Mahakumbh. All three firms have been booked under the Indian Penal Code, disaster management act and epidemic diseases act.

The owners of Max Corporate Services, Sharad Pant and his wife Mallika Pant, had earlier sought protection from the Uttarakhand high court from arrest.