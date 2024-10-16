Cuttack: Odisha celebrates 13 festivals in 12 months (baramasa re tera parba). Kumar Purnima is one of the 13 festivals that is celebrated all over Odisha with great pomp and show.

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumar Purnima, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwina, between October-November. This autumn festival is one of the most popular and important festivals of Odisha.

Odisha is set to celebrate Kumar Purnima on Wednesday ( October 16, 2024).

The girls honor Kartikeya on this occasion.

Purnima will start at 8:41 pm on October 16 and end at 4:56 pm on October 17.

Traditional Rituals of Kumar Purnima

On the morning of Kumar Purnima, unmarried girls wake up before sunrise to bathe and wear new clothes. They gather seven types of fruits and flowers and offer ‘anjuli’ (handfuls of offerings) to the rising sun, performing this ritual seven times near the Brundabati (Tulsi plant).

When the full moon appears in the evening, the girls offer ‘Chanda,’ a special dish made from fried paddy, sweets, jaggery, bananas, coconut, sugarcane, cucumber, honey, ghee, ginger, and milk to the moon. This offering is later consumed as prasad.

The celebrations do not limit with the rituals only. Singing, dancing, and playing games such as “Puchi” are part of the evening festivities. A special folk song, “Kuanra Punei Janha Lo Phula Boula Beni Kumari Kania Saja Baja Hoi Puchi Kheli baku mana Lo Phula Baula Beni,” is sung to mark the occasion.

Apart from the rituals for Kartikeya, Kumar Purnima is also celebrated as the birthday of Maa Lakshmi, adding further significance to this auspicious day. Families across Odisha participate in these joyous celebrations, praying for prosperity, happiness, and good fortune.

