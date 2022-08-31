Kula raises $12 million in seed funding led by Sequoia, Square Peg

New Delhi: Recruitment automation platform Kula has raised $12 million in a seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital India and Australia-based Square Peg Capital, the startup said on August 31.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Venture Highway and Together Fund and some existing angel investors.

The firm plans to utilise the funds for the expansion of research and development, product, and go-to-market teams across the three offices in the US, Singapore, and India.

“With a strong momentum of notable alpha customers, the funds will also accelerate its global customer footprint,” the firm said.

Founded in 2021, Kula is a recruitment platform that helps companies and recruiters to widen their talent pool by unifying all sources and automating the top candidate outreach and engagement.