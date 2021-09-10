Kujang Youth Suicide: SCB Submits Report To Odisha Govt

Cuttack: The authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have submitted a report on the Kujang youth, Dusmanta Das, who died on Wednesday following a suicide bid in front of the Odisha Assembly.

A seven-member medical team under the stewardship of Superintendent Lucy Das submitted the report to the government on Thursday. The hospital administration have refuted the charges of any medical negligence in the report.

As orr available information, the Kujang youth after suffering injuries in a road accident was admitted to the hospital where a team of doctors of the plastic surgery and orthopaedic department had performed surgery. The doctors’ team tried their best to save his leg.

However, as he suffered neurological damages, he was advised to undertake physiotherapy and wear special orthopaedic shoes.

Meanwhile, Dusmant failed to do so and was adamant on recovering without any physiotherapy.

It is also mentioned in the report that the SCB Medical College and Hospital provided best treatment to Das free of cost. Later, he requested us for advanced treatment. Subsequently, he was discharged and referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.