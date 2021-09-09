Kujang youth suicide: SCB conducts post-mortem, hands over body to family

Cuttack: The doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack city reportedly conducted the post-mortem of the Kujang youth, who died after attempting suicide outside Odisha Assembly.

Reportedly, after the death of Dusmanta Das, of Kujanga area in Jagatsinghpur, concerned authorities at SCB conducted post-mortem late at night and handed over the body to the family.

Reportedly, Das attempted suicide bid by slitting his wrist and consuming poison medical negligence. He was rescued and rushed to a hospital in the State capital in critical condition. Later, he was shifted to Cuttack’s SCB Medical where he breathed bis last.