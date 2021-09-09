Kujang youth suicide: Post autopsy body cremated at Swargadwar

Bhubaneswar: Post the autopsy of the Kujang youth who died after suicide attempt near Odisha Assembly, the body was reportedly cremated at Swargadwar in presence of family.

Earlier, last night, after the death of Dusmanta Das, of Kujanga area in Jagatsinghpur, concerned authorities at SCB conducted post-mortemand handed over the body to the family.

On the other hand, Badapal BDO reportedly met the wife of the deceased and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. Besides, the BDO also gave verbal assurance of a job as per her qualifications. He also promised a compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh.

Though the administration was prompt to take action regarding the untimely demise of the youth, family members and locals expresses displeasure over the reasons that allegedly forced Dusmant to adopt the extreme step.