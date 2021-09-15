Kujang Youth Suicide: Cuttack Police Grills Two Journalists

Cuttack: Two journalists have been grilled by Cuttack Police on Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of Kujang youth, Dusmanta Das, who died on Wednesday following a suicide bid in front of the Odisha Assembly.

According to reports, Mangalabag police has quizzed journalists, identified as Asit Rout and Diptimaya this afternoon.

Earlier, on Tuesday, police had summoned the journalists and asked them to appear at the police station today.

“The duo were in frequent touch with Dusmant before he attempted suicide in front of the State Assembly on September 7,” a police official said.

“Police officials questioned the duo regarding Dusmant’s poisoning and wanted to dig out, who persuaded him to undertake self-immolation before the State Assembly,” the official added.

It is pertinent to mention that Das staged a protest before the Odisha Assembly, cutting his hand, and died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, reports added.

Reportedly, Das attempted suicide bid by slitting his wrist and consuming poison alleging medical negligence at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.