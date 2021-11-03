Kuchinda bandh: Odisha W&CD minister Tukuni Sahu faces protest

Sambalpur: Odisha W&CD minister Tukuni Sahu faced protest during her visit to Kuchinda Sambalpur for distribution of smart health cards.

Reportedly, BJP and Congress workers raised slogans outside Dak Bungalow where the minister was present.

Notably, thevBJP and the Congress, on Wednesday observed 12-hour bandh at Kuchinda in Sambalpur district protesting the alleged attacks on their party workers by the members of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The workers of the two parties were allegedly attacked for protesting during Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to the district on Tuesday. The bandh is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm.