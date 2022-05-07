Kuchinda Additional Tehsildar Lands In Vigilance Net

Bhubaneswar: Additional Tehsildar of Kuchinda, Sharada Maharana has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance demanding and accepting a bribe on Saturday.

According to sources, the officer landed in Vigilance net while accepting Rs 1.2 lakh bribe from a complainant to reduce the penalty towards the release of his seized vehicle.

Maharana belongs to the Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) cadre of the 2019 batch.

Following the trap, Vigilance sleuths recovered Rs 3,03,610 in cash during searches at various locations in Kuchinda connected to her, said an official press communique issued by the Vigilance.

A case has been registered against her at Sambalpur Vigilance police station today under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act of 2018, the communique added.