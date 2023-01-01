‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Star Sana Saeed Get Engaged To BF Csaba Wagner

Mumbai: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Sana Saeed got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner and also shared a glimpse of her beautiful proposal on social media. Sana played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Anjali, in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

This New Year turned special for Sana Saeed, who announced her engagement with boyfriend Csaba Wagner on social media.

Apart from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sana Saeed has been a part of other films as well including Student Of The Year, Fugly, and shows like Nach Baliye 7, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa among others.

Sana and Csaba have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Sana, who has been away from showbiz and limelight for the past few years, keeps an active presence on social media. She regularly shares photos and videos and treats her followers to sneak-peeks into her life. Speaking of which, both Sana and Csaba have been quite public with their relationship. The duo often posts adorable, loved-up pictures on their social media handles, showcasing their love for each other.