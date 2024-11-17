Kubbra Sait, one of Indian cinema’s finest actresses, continues to impress audiences with her remarkable performances. Her portrayal of Shehnaaz in the romantic comedy ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ showcased her vulnerability and added another feather to her illustrious career.

The film received widespread acclaim, with fans and audiences praising Kubbra’s performance. However, what many may not know is the incredible challenge she faced during filming.

“I met with an accident while shooting an action sequence for ‘Shehar Lakhot’,” Kubbra revealed. “My entire left forearm ripped out of my elbow. Just five days later, I was scheduled to shoot for ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’. I was in excruciating pain and fearful about how I’d manage.”

Thankfully, Kubbra received unwavering support from her producer Harman Baweja and director Danish. “They believed in me, saying, ‘Come over, we’ll manage everything.'” Kubbra expressed gratitude, adding, “It’s a huge thank you because they trusted that I could still deliver with my face, emotions, and eyes.”

Looking ahead, Kubbra has an exciting lineup of projects with ‘Deva’ alongside Shahid Kapoor, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur and David Dhawan’s untitled comedy entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Maniesh Paul.