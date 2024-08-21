KTR vs Revanth Reddy Sparks Telangana Statue War

Hyderabad : The Congress government’s decision to install a statue of former Prime Minister, late Rajiv Gandhi, in front of Telangana secretariat has set off a heated exchange between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and former minister KT Rama Rao.

Mr Reddy has said that a statue of Mr Gandhi would soon be installed on the secretariat premises. A statue of ‘Telangana Thalli’ – the state’s mother goddess – will also be installed at the secretariat, he has said.

Mr Rao, popularly known as KTR, has said the spot chosen by the Congress government for Rajiv Gandhi’s statue had been earmarked for Telangana Thalli’s statue.

“Mark my words Cheap Minister Revanth. We will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr BR Ambedkar secretariat the very same day we are back in office,” KTR said in a post on X.

The former minister said it was turning the tenure of former Chief Minister and his father KCR that the Telangana secretariat was rebuilt into a magnificent structure. He called the Congress party “anti-Telangana” for deciding to place Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in the spot reserved for Telangana Thalli. He said the BRS government, during its 10-year term, never thought about changing names of schemes or places named after Congress leaders.

“In four years, a BRS government will be formed under KCR. As soon as that happens, we will remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi with due respect and move it wherever Congress wants, and reinstall Telangana Thalli’s statue,” KTR said.

In a sharp response, the Chief Minister dared BRS leaders to touch Rajiv Gandhi’s statue. “When we are proposing to install the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the country, they are saying that they will remove it. Despite losing power, their arrogance remains. Our party activists will take the responsibility of crushing this arrogance.”

“If anyone touches the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, hell will break loose. He (KTR) is day-dreaming that BRS will return to power,” the Chief Minister said at an event, asking if the former minister wants his father’s statue to be installed. He also referred to the former Chief Minister as a “drunk”.

Calling the Chief Minister a “Delhi Ghulam”, KTR has said he cannot he expected to understand the self-respect and pride of Telangana.

“Using filthy language in front of school children shows your lousy thinking and uncouth upbringing. Wish you speedy healing from your mental sickness,” he retorted. KTR has said that if the Chief Minister wants to impress the Congress high command, he should get Rajiv Gandhi’s statue installed at Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters, or the Chief Minister’s residence.