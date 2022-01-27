KTH1: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung drops a snippet from an unreleased

Seoul: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung dropped a snippet of his unreleased song on Instagram, and fans can’t keep calm. V, who is known for shelling out heartwarming romantic tracks shared the video on Tuesday, and ARMYs have already posted the lyrics on Twitter.

The lyrics of the song went like, “I see your smile, I smile too I see you cry, I’m crying too Since you’re not here, lost next to my Am all by myself, 9 feet under.” The verse is quite heart-breaking.

This is not the first time that BTS’ Kim Taehyung has written some romantic stuff. His song Christmas Tree that is a part of Our Beloved Summer is also a huge hit. It is also a romantic number. Kim Taehyung has shared his untitled song christened as Travel With Me by ARMY on Instagram.

Fans were also left wondering if the track is from Tae’s mixtape KTH1. For the unversed, Taehyung has been teasing his mixtape for some time now and it has been tentatively titled KTH1. A Spotify playlist has also been created for the artist that has his tracks It’s Definitely You, Sweet Night and Christmas Tree.

BTS members labelled him as a romantic guy after the song, Sweet Night. Well, it takes a romantic person to put in so much soul in songs like Sweet Night, Christmas Tree and so on.