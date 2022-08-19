K’taka Man Commits Suicide, Poisons 3 Children After Wife Elopes With Lover

Karnataka: A man in Tumakuru district of Karnataka, allegedly consumed poison along with his three children on Thursday after his wife eloped with her lover in Saudi Arabia.

Reportedly, the man identified as Samiulla died after consuming poison while his three children are reportedly in critical condition at a hospital in Bengaluru.

According to reports, Samiulla took the extreme step after his wife Sahira Banu eloped with her lover to Saudi Arabia.

Sahira made alleged video calls to her husband, showing her enjoying at different locations with her lover in Saudi Arabia, police said.

Samiulla died while he was taken to the hospital. The police have started investigating the matter.