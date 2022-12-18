“KSHITIJ” Eastern Regional Conference-2022 Concludes In City

Bhubaneswar: Today Indian Institute of Architects, Odisha chapter, hosted the conclusion of its flagship event “Kshitij” Eastern Region Conference 2022 held on the 17th and 18th of December at Hotel Mayfair Convention Centre, Bhubaneswar.

The valedictory session is hosted by Smt. Usha Devi, minister Housing and Urban Development, Govt. of Odisha. IIA President CR Raju, and Chairperson of Odisha Chapter Ar.Rajkunwar Nayakwas present with chairpersons from Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand chapter

Announcing the successful and purposeful conduct of the event, Smt. Usha Devi said that the conference’s theme is very interesting – The Rising Architectural Horizon which would present a thorough understanding of the best practices of the past, present-day challenges, and innovative ideas in the field of Architecture. This conference and its eminent speakers encourage the architects and future architects of the nation

Adding to this Ar. Jose Luis, President of, the Union of International Architects added such kind of national event not only a gathering of professionals from Different states of India but also provides a great platform for the architectural fraternity to meet with new ideas and dimensions, which we can say, this event KHITIJ has justified

Ar. Raj Kunwar Nayak Chairperson, IIA Odisha described the event as a grand success with its motto, advancing the interests of members, and their professional standards, and expanding and advocating the value of architects and architecture for the sustainable and harmonious growth of our country, society, economy, and culture.

Eminent Architect J.P.Agrawal, Siddharth Talwar and VishuBhusan from Zaha Hadid Architects Studio showcased their works which have been globally accepted by citizens of various countries. The sessions were inspiring for the architectural fraternity.

Ar Bibhuti Mohapatra and Ar. Swopnadutta Mohanty, The convenor and the Organising Secretary of The ERC finally gave a vote of thanks to the Chief Guest, eminent architects on the Dias, and The delegates from different states of India