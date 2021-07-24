Kshiti Bhusan Das Appointed As VC Of Central University of Jharkhand

Koraput: The President of India in his capacity as the Visitor has designated Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Jharkhand at Ranchi.

Presently he is Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput since January 2021. He is the only Odia Vice-Chancellor among the 45 Central Universities.

Prof. Das has very vast and impressive academic as well as administrative experience. Prior to joining the CUO, he was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi.

He has about 38 years of teaching experience as the Dean and Professor of the Commerce and Management, Utkal University and SOA University. During his career, he held different positions such as Director, College Dev. Council, Registrar, Dean, Head of the Department, Programme Co-ordinator at the Utkal University.

Prof. Das is presently the national fellow of the Indian Council of Social Science & Research (ICSSR) and the Chairman of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) – Eastern Committee.

Prof. Das did his PhD and Post Doctorate (D. litt.) in Commerce from Utkal University. He has to his credit 7 books including “Role of Commercial Banks in Financing Weaker Section- 1998”, “Financial Services for Rural Development- 2006”, “Business Studies part I- 2008” and “Business Studies part II- 2008”, “Fundamental Principles- 2009” and “Inclusive Growth Through Financial Inclusion- 2012”.

He has published about seventy numbers of high valued research papers in National and International Journals. He has also supervised more than 20 scholars and completed many research projects.

He was the Visitor’s Nominee of North Eastern Hill University, Shillong and Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh. He was nominated as the Member, UGC Expert Committee for conducting Academic Audit of Central University of Allahabad and HNB University, Uttarakhand; Member of Governing Board, National Institution of Open Schooling, New Delhi; Member (Coordinator) of Peer Team, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC); Member, Higher Education Council, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh; Member, Special Working Group, (Planning Commission), Chhattisgarh; Member, Expert Committee, Skill and Technical Education Department, Govt. of Odisha and AICTE Nominee of Governing Board, BPUT

Prof. Das lectured at many of leading Universities in India and abroad including University of Mauritius; Japan Economic Policy Association (Centre for National University of Finance and Management, Tokyo); Tribhuban University, Nepal; Panel Member – BESI, Antibes, France and University of Hull, U.K