Krushna Singh to receive Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award 2023

Bhubaneswar: Eminent Sarvodaya, Bhoodan worker and Gandhian, Shri Krushna Singh will be honoured with this year’s Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award 2023. He has worked on Gandhian principles for the last 50 years, choosing Semiliguda in Koraput as his workplace.

Similarly, eight persons will be awarded the Pradyuma Bal Seva and Prativa Awards for their service and achievements in various fields. An organization will also be awarded for their service.

Following is the list of awardees:-

Banchanidhi Mohanty, Bhoodan worker of Gunupur.

Dr PK Das, Cardiologist of Bhubaneswar.

Abhimanyu Das, Social activist from Cuttack.

Lakshmidhar Das, Educationist from Dasapalla, Nayagarh.

Umakanta and Bhishma Kumar Das, Visulally-Impaired artists.

Leela Reddy, ITI student of Bhubaneswar

Namita Bhoi, National kabaddi player

‘Atoot Bandhan’, a non-profit organization for financial assistance to medical students

Among those who will be felicitated with the Pradyumna Bal Sewa Awards are Bhoodan worker Banchanidhi Mohanty of Gunupur, Rayagada district, eminent cardiologist Dr. P.K. Das, social worker Abhimanyu Das of Cuttack and Lakshmidhar Das of Dasapalla in Nayagarh district.

Similarly, national level Kabaddi player Namita Bhoi of Gambhariguda, Gudvela block of Bolangir district, ITI student G. Leela Reddy of Bhubaneswar, two visually-impaired artists, both brothers- Umakanta and Bhishma Kumar Das from Patakura, Kendrapara district,

Apart from this, this year a unique institution, ‘Atoot Bandhan’ will be honoured for its outstanding service. The non-profit organization is on a campaign to provide financial support to poor students who are pursuing medical education till completion of their education.

Pradyuma Bal Journalism Award Goes To Pratap Das

The Pradyuma Bal Journalism Award will be conferred on Pratap Kumar Das for his commitment to journalism. Mr Das, Bhadrak district representative and senior journalist of Pragativadi, started his journalism career in 1985 and has been working for the leading Odia Daily since 1993 to till date.

Similarly, for dedication and excellence in reporting the triple train tragedy this year, the Bahanaga representative of Pragativadi, Shishir Kumar Ray, representative of Soro, Shishir Kumar Das and representative of Balasore district, Ratikanta Patra will be felicitated.

The awards will be conferred at the 91st birth anniversary celebration of Pradyumna Bal to be held at Pragativadi office premises in Bhubaneswar on the 8th of November (Wednesday).