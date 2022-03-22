Krushna Pratihari Murder Case: Four More Arrested By Puri Police

Puri: The number of arrests in the sensational murder case of Krushna Pratihari, a senior servitor of Srimandir, has increased to 10 with the arrest of four more persons on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, six people, including the main accused, were arrested in connection with the murder of Krushnachandra Pratihari, a former member of Srimandir Managing Committee.

Addressing a press meet here today, Puri Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh informed that three other accused persons identified as Tutu Mohapatra, Kunmuni Suar, and Hari Panda have been arrested for their involvement in the murder case and another Jagan Khatei, of Ambapada village under Sadar PS, has been detained for proving shelter to the accused persons and helping them evade arrest.

The Puri SP said that several criminal cases are registered against arrested accused Tutu Mohapatra at various police stations in the state and he is the main accused in the Berhampur Chicken Rabi murder case.

Without disclosing about the actual motive behind the murder, Puri SP said further investigation into the case was underway. He also informed that the accused will be forwarded to the court today.

The six accused held earlier are Kalia Singhari, Dolgobind Singhari, Muna Patra, Sandeep Jena, Kalu Panigrahi, and Baba Mohapatra.