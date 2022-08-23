Krushna Abhishek Quits Kapil Sharma Show’s New Season Due to Salary Issue

Mumbai: Actor Krushna Abhishek, who became an integral part of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has decided not to return for another season. However, he hasn’t had a fall-out with host Kapil Sharma. Instead, the actor has had disagreements with the producers.

Krushna became a fan favourite on The Kapil Sharma Show after playing several characters including Jackie Dada, Dharmendra and Sapna. Fans saw him on the show after Sunil Grover exited the show.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Krushna confirmed, “Not doing it. Agreement issues.” As per the report, the new season will have a ‘completely new avatar’ as new artists will join the show.

Krushna was seen in the last season of The Kapil Sharma Show which aired in June this year. Following that, Kapil along with the cast and crew members of the show travelled to Canada and the US for their show Kapil Sharma Live.

Apart from Kapil, Krushna, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar also travelled with him. Sharing the pictures on Instagram a few months ago, Kapil wrote in the caption, “Crew that laughs together stays together!!”.