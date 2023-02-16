Krushi Odisha-2023: CM Naveen Asks Farmers To Adopt Latest Technology

Bhubaneswar: Inaugurating the 3-day Krushi Odisha-2023 at the Bermuda ground here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid emphasis on farm mechanisation and crop diversification and asked farmers to adopt the latest technology.

The 3-day event, organised by Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department will continue till February 18. The theme of this year’s event is “Emerging Technology in Agriculture”.

Addressing the farmers present on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that technology is the basis of development. There is a great need for technology in the field of agriculture as well.

The Chief Minister said that all the farmers would learn about the new technology, use it and be successful in the field of agriculture and contribute significantly to the development of themselves and their state.

The Chief Minister further stated that the development of agriculture and farmers is the most important program of my government. Odisha has become a leading state in the field of agriculture. He said that we have gone from being a food-deficient state to being a surplus state in food grains and supplying rice to the public distribution system of the entire country.

Expressing that the farmers have got job security through KALIA Yojana, he said that efforts are being made to increase crop productivity by emphasising on farm mechanization. Through special missions such as Panas Mission, Chathu Mission, importance is being given to farmers’ livelihood and nutrition security.

Stating that the Millet Mission has attracted the attention of the entire country and the world today, he said that it has also helped in increasing the income of our Mission Shakti Groups.

Welcoming the representatives of organizations like WFP, IFAD and FAO present at the ‘Agriculture Odisha’, the Chief Minister thanked them for their continuous cooperation in the field of agriculture.

On this occasion, Ranendra Pratap, Minister for Agriculture, said that under the direction of the Chief Minister, the Agriculture Department has taken many innovative steps.

Among others, Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subroto Bagchi and Additional Chief Administrative Secretary Anu Garg, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Development Principal Secretary Dr Arvind Padhi and Director Premchand Choudhury were present.