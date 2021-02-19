Krushi Odisha 2021 to focus on boosting agricultural production in state: Arun Sahu

Bhubaneswar: The Krushi Odisha 2021 will focus on the use of technology to boost the production of various kinds of agricultural products.

Agriculture Minister Dr Arun Sahu said: “The Krushi Odisha 2021 will be organised from March 15 to 19 at Baramunda’s Biju Patnaik playground. This will be jointly sponsored by the agricultural empowerment wing and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Dr Sahu said the motive behind organizing such a programme is to provide valuable inputs to the farmers for boosting production and added that efforts must be afoot to provide maximum benefit to the agrarian community.

The Minister said this programme can become successful through the participation of different stakeholders.

The preparatory meet at Krushi Bhavan was attended by Principal Secretary Dr Sourav Garg, Commissioner cum secretary R Raghuprasad, Special Secretary Suresh Kumar Bashishta, Director agriculture, food production Dr M Muthukumar, Horticulture Director Rohit Kumar Lenka and office bearers of FICCI.