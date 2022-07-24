Krunal Pandya, Wife Pankhuri Announce Birth Of Son Kavir; See The Adorable Pics

New Delhi: Team India’s senior all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri on Sunday took to social media to announce the birth of their first child.

To celebrate the special occasion with their fans and followers, Krunal and his wife shared a couple of adorable photos on social media with their newborn baby. They also revealed the name of their baby.

‘Kavir Krunal Pandya,’ captioned Krunal his post on both Twitter and Instagram.

Kavir Krunal Pandya 🌎💙👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/uitt6bw1Uo — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 24, 2022

After dating each other for more than a year, Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma tied the knot on 27th December 2017. They have become parents after almost five years of marriage.

For the unversed, Pankhuri had once revealed in an interview that she doesn’t like to watch cricket, but she watches all the matches of her hubby Krunal.