Kriti Sanon wraps a schedule for her production ‘Do Patti’ in Manali

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently in Manali as she wraps a schedule for, Do Patti, produced by her production house Blue Butterfly Films. Earlier this year, Kriti made headlines by venturing into film production with the launch of her production house. The talented actress is now set to bring fresh narratives to audiences with her debut production, showcasing her versatility both in front of and behind the camera.

Taking to social media, she shares “Manali. You are beautiful! @ It’s a Schedule wrap for #DoPatti!!

Cold weather, Warm hearts! #

Passionate souls trying to create some magic while making memories! I

Such a fulfilling schedule, all thanks to a great team!

@beatnikbob5 @martratassepp you guys killed it! C

#DoPatti @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

</>

The year 2023 has proven to be a milestone for Kriti Sanon, as she not only delves into film production but also expands her entrepreneurial endeavours. Besides making waves in the film industry, Kriti has recently ventured into the world of beauty by unveiling her skincare brand. Her foray into multiple domains underscores her dynamic and multifaceted approach to her career.

As the actress continues to make waves in the industry, her achievements reach new heights with notable accolades – a national award and a Filmfare Best Actress award. Kriti Sanon’s unstoppable journey paints a picture of a determined artist and entrepreneur, leaving fans and the industry eager to witness her upcoming film, Do Patti, where she takes on the dual roles of producer and leading actress, showcasing her prowess on and off the screen.