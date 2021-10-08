Kriti Sanon Unveils New Poster For Hum Do Hamare Do

New Delhi: Bollywood actress has shared a new poster of her upcoming movie titled ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ to introduce her entire family from the film. The film also stars Rajkukmmar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya and Manu Rishi Chadha play pivotal parts.

Kriti took to twitter to share the poster and wrote, “Iss Diwali, hamara poora parivaar, karega aapke poore parivaar ka manoranjan. Trailer out on 11th October. Watch #HumDoHamareDo, Streaming 29th October, [email protected]#[email protected]@SirPareshRawal#[email protected]@manurishichadha”

Directed by Abhishek Jain, the film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on October 29.