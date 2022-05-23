Kriti Sanon Starts Her New Journey As Entrepreneur: Here What She Says

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is one of the well-known actors in the industry. She made her debut in the Bollywood industry in 2014 with the action film Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Today, the actress marks 8 years as an actress in the industry, and on this special occasion, she announced her new venture as an entrepreneur. The actress shared the news on her social media and announced her new venture “The Tribe.” She captioned it, They say “Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe” !!

I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for exactly that. 8years ago, I started my journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry with the help of people who believed in me and gave me wings to fly! Today, 8yrs later, exactly on the same day, I am thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur with my three amazingly talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl as we launch our Passion Project “The Tribe”. I discovered my personal fitness journey post MIMI when I had to shed the 15kilos I had put on for the film and we hit a lockdown where gyms were shut. Robin, Karan and Anushka became a Huge part of this journey of mine and made me realise that to stay fit, all you need is motivation, the right guidance and someone who can make workouts fun for you no matter where you are. We at The Tribe believe in motivating you to become the best and the fittest version of yourself- Be it with in-studio, group/personal or virtual sessions with some of the coolest, youngest & fittest trainers who will not only push your limits but also make workouts super fun! Also excited to announce that we will be launching The Tribe App later this year which will give you access to anything and everything to do with Fitness & Mindfulness no matter where you are. Till then Join @thetribeindia and #KeepMoving !”

On the work front, the Bachchhan Paandey actress has a massive lineup of films. She will be seen next in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. Next, she will also feature in the horror-comedy film Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she has the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will also feature in Om Raut’s Adipurush and Anurag Kashyap’s unannounced next.