Kriti Sanon Shares BTS Pics From Sets Of Bachchan Pandey

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon is currently is busy in shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer since early January. The actor shared a couple of BTS pictures from shoot and evealed the name of her character.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: “Final touches.. The seconds before “Action”.. when I’m still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA .. #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography.”

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan, reacted to the picture. While Jacqueline dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, Warda wrote: “Totally love’em both.”

Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Farhad Samji and is a Sajid Nadiadwala film. The film also stars Akshay Kumar.