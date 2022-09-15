Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon Enjoy Their Vacay In Paris; Shares Pic With Her Own ‘Mickey’

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are currently enjoying their holiday in Paris. The two sisters have been accompanied by their parents and the admirers are absolutely enjoying seeing their travel diaries on Instagram.

Kriti took to her Instagram story and shared a video featuring herself and Nupur at Disneyland.

Click here to see Kriti’s video:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has several projects in the pipeline. She recently shot with Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.

As for Nupur Sanon, apart from taking acting consignments, she is a part of a couple of feature films, expected to release in the next year.