Kriti Sanon Drops BTS Video With Bhediya Co-Star Varun Dhawan: Watch Here

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon currently shooting for their much-anticipated film Bhediya. Varun and Kriti are soon going to recreate the magic on the big screen.

Recently, Kriti took to her social media account to share a sneak peek into how it feels like shooting with Varun Dhawan, and trust us, it is all things fun. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Mimi actress shared a video in which Varun can be seen ‘funnily’ posing. While sharing the video, she wrote, “Shootin with this krackpot is always fun! Wolf you @varundvn”.

Check Kriti Sanon’s post here:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead alongside Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. Next, he has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023.

Meanwhile, talking about Kriti’s professional career, she will be next seen in Ganapath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this, she also has her magnum opus mythological drama, ‘Adipurush’ with South superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.