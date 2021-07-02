Krishna Shroff Debuts In Kinni Kinni Vaari Music Video; Watch Here

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna has debuted in a music video along with Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever and Jannat Zubair, the new music video titled Kinni Kinni Vaari. The song also stars Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.

Ayesha Shroff took Instagram to share a glimpse of the song. She wrote: “What a kicka** concept!! and check out these bad**s women!!my gorgeous baby is definitely one!!!” Krishna was quick to respond, and wrote, “I got it from my mamaaa.”

Disha Patani was among the first ones to comment. “Wohoo killing it kishu,” wrote Disha, who is rumoured to be dating Krishna’s brother Tiger Shroff.

Watch Krishna Shroff’s music video “Kinni Kinni Vaari” here:

<> </>

The makers described the song by saying, “The song represents the voice of resilient, fierce and powerful women who add all their sass, sweetness and drama into the video to show us how to get over heartbreaks! The song stars six impeccable women from various walks of life.”