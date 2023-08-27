Krishna Shroff Crashes The Internet With Hot New Pics

Mumbai: Krishna Shroff recently dropped a series of sizzling pictures which have set the internet ablaze. Krishna donned a hot black bralette and sexy barely-there ripped jeans.

The fitness trainer looked alluring and sensual in the sexy photos. She is bast friends with Tiger’s alleged ex-girlfriend Disha Patani and both are passionate and dedicate towards workout. Krishna brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in her candid pics. She looks stunning in the jaw-dropping pictures as she flaunts her hot abs and toned legs. Disha commented on her post and wrote, “Hotttttesttttt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Her mother Ayesha commented, “Daaaaaaaamnnn🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.” While Anusha Dandekar wrote, “Wowwww🔥🔥🔥.”

Krishna is a fitness trainer and founder of Matrix Fight Night – The Home of Indian MMA. She is the younger sister of Tiger Shroff and daughter of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. She chose a different path from her father and brother and followed her passion for fitness.