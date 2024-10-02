Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 runner-up Krishna Shroff’s journey has been a rollercoaster of thrill and resilience. As the show recently came to an end, Shroff took to her social media handle to share a few pictures with host Rohit Shetty and opened up about her experience on the reality show.

Shroff shared that when she decided to take on this journey, it was a “massive leap of faith” which was way out of her comfort zone. She further shared how some days made her feel like an “emotional wreck”, and some made her feel “on top of the world.” Shroff called her KKK14 journey a “wild emotional rollercoaster”, and tagged it as one of the hardest shows on television.

This is not it! Further in her note, Krishna Shroff shared how it was a privilege to represent all the ladies in the finale stunt and finish it off with strength against two of the toughest competitors of the show. She called it an unforgettable “highlight moment” of her life. A part of her note read “I hope that my journey inspires and motivates the girls out there chasing a dream to take that leap of faith and go get what’s yours… because if you risk a little, you’ll definitely receive!”

The KKK14 finale stunt took place between Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Veer Mehra. While Karan won the stunt, Krishna emerged as a runner-up, who defeated Gashmeer. Krishna, who became the only female runner-up and one among the finalists, won hearts with her resilience and dedication towards prioritising strength during the stunt. Her unwavering commitment towards achieving every stunt has made her a fan’s favourite.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related