Krishna Poonia Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 43-year-old Krishna, who became the first Indian woman to bag an individual gold in the CWG by winning the discus throw event in the 2010 Delhi Games, is now admitted at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital.

Krishna is also currently a sitting Congress MLA of Rajasthan from Sadulpur constituency.