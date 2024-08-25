Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Shubh muhurat, citywise timings, puja samagri & rituals

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year. The festival is observed annually on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad.

Here is a look at the shubh muhurat, city wise timings, puja samagri, and important rituals for you to mark Lord Krishna’s 5251st birthday.

Krishna Janmastami 2024 Shubh Muhurat:

This year, Hindu devotees will celebrate Lord Krishna’s 5251st birth anniversary. It falls on August 26. Check out the shubh muhurat and timings, as per Drik Panchang —

Nishita Puja Time – 12:01 am to 12:45 am, August 27.

Ashtami Tithi Begins – 3:39 am, August 26

Ashtami Tithi Ends – 2:19 am, August 27

Midnight Shubh Muhurat – 12:23 am, August 27

Rohini Nakshatra Begins – 3:55 pm, August 26

Rohini Nakshatra Ends – 3:38 pm, August 27

Parana Muhurat (the time to break fast) – after 3:38 pm, August 27

Rohini Nakshatra End Time – 3:38 pm (On parana day, Ashtami will be over before sunrise)

Parana Time (as per modern traditions) – 12:45 am, August 27

Chandrodaya Time – 11:20 pm, August 26

Krishna Janmastami 2024 Puja Samagri:

For the Krishna Janmashtami puja, devotees will need to place the picture of Lord Krishna on a banana leaf. You will also require rose, wheat, rice, red lotus flowers, incense sticks, agarbatti, kumkum, abir, gulal, kesar, kapur, sindoor, Chandan, yagyopavit 5, akshat, paan leaves, supari, pushmala, haldi, cotton, tulsi mala, kamal gatta, Ganga Jal, honey, dhaniya, panch meva, sugar, cow ghee, cow milk, rituphal, and cardamom.

Bal Krishna’s shringar (decoration) will be done with flute, earrings, bangles, garland, tika, anklets, nada, kajal, peacock feathers, turban, fan, and a swing and throne to keep the idol. Additionally, place a betel nut on a betel leaf and offer it to Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, to prepare the bhog (meal), you will need dry fruits, melon seeds, and gond.

Important rituals to mark on Janmastami 2024:

Devotees observe a fast for the blessings of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. You can keep a nirjala vrat (one cannot eat or drink water until midnight) or a phalahar fast (one can only eat fruits and drink milk and water). The fast is usually broken at midnight. Further, one wears traditional clothes, bathes and decorates Lord Krishna’s idols in new clothes and jewellery. Devotees seek blessings for the well-being of their families. One should also chant mantras and bhajans and recite the Bhagavad Gita or Krishna Leela.