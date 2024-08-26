Krishna Janmashtami 2024: History, Significance, and Rituals

New Delhi: Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami, is a major Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna is revered in Hinduism as the god of compassion, protection, and love, and he is one of the most beloved deities worshipped by millions across the world.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This usually falls in August or September as per the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, August 26.

The festival is known for its midnight celebrations because Lord Krishna is believed to have been born at midnight. The Nishita Puja (midnight worship) time is set from 12:01 AM to 12:46 AM on August 27, 2024. During this time, devotees gather to perform rituals and celebrate Krishna’s arrival into the world.

The primary focus of worship during Janmashtami is the infant form of Lord Krishna, often called Bal Gopal or Laddu Gopal. Devotees also honour Krishna’s parents, both his biological parents, Vasudeva and Devaki, and his foster parents, Nanda and Yashoda. Additionally, his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra are venerated during the celebrations.

The celebration of Krishna Janmashtami is a vibrant affair that unites devotees from various regions, each adding their unique customs to the festivities. In places like Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna was born and spent his childhood, the festival is marked by grand processions, cultural programmes, and dramatic reenactments of Krishna’s life, known as ‘Krishna Leela.’

In Gujarat and Maharashtra, the festival is popularly known as Dahi-Handi, where groups form human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd hung high in the streets, symbolising Krishna’s childhood.

In West Bengal, the festival involves offering flowers, sweets, and prayers to Krishna. Devotees in South India, especially in states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, celebrate Janmashtami by focusing on the playful aspects of Krishna’s childhood, including his love for butter, often referred to in stories as ‘Makhan Chor’ or the butter thief.

Fasting is a common practice during Janmashtami, with many devotees observing strict dietary restrictions. Some abstain from grains entirely, while others avoid specific foods such as onions, garlic, and non-vegetarian items. The fasting is broken only after the midnight puja, following Krishna’s birth time.