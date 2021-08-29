Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Know The Date & Time

New Delhi: Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad. This year, Janmashtami falls on August 30.

The day is also known as Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Sri Krishnashtami and Srikrishna Jayanti in various parts of India.

The festival is particularly observed in Mathura and Vrindavan. Celebrations include dance-drama enactments of the life of Krishna, devotional songs, fasting and so on.

The puja timings for the day may differ by a few minutes from one city to another. However, all cities will celebrate the festival of Dahi Handi on the next day of Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Date: August 30 (Monday)

Dahi Handi 2021 Date: August 31 (Tuesday)

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Timings

Nishita Puja Time in Mathura: 11:57 PM (August 30) to 12:42 AM (August 31)

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:25 PM on August 29

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 1:59 AM on August 31

Rohini Nakshatra Begins: 06:39 AM on August 30

Rohini Nakshatra Ends: 9:44 AM on August 31

Krishna, son of Devaki and Vasudeva Anakadundubhi is believed to have been born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month. But there was a threat to his life by uncle King Kansa. Following his birth, Krishna’s father took him across the Yamuna to Gokul where his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda lived. This legend is celebrated on Janmashtami–idols of baby Krishna are washed and clothed and placed in a cradle.

Devotees perform a detailed puja during midnight which involves 16 steps that are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi. During Janmashtami fasting, one should not consume grains until the fast is broken the next day after sunrise. The rules are similar to those followed during Ekadashi fasting.