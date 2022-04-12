Kris Jenner ‘randomly texts’ to nag about having a baby, says daughter Kendall

New York: Kendall Jenner is the only one among her Kardashian-Jenner siblings who doesn’t have a baby and it seems mom Kris Jenner wants that to change soon. During a recent interview with the family, Kendall spoke about the kind of pressure she receives from her mother Kris Jenner when it comes to coercing her to think about starting a family soon.

When Kendall was asked about which family member was the one who nags her about embracing motherhood soon, the model promptly quipped, “One hundred percent my mom.” Revealing how Kris tries to convince her daughter on having a baby soon, Kendall added, “She will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!'” Chiming on Kendall’s claim, Kris further defended herself adding, “Just your friendly reminder!”

Kendall’s younger sister Kylie who recently welcomed her second child with Travis Scott also admitted that she would love to see Kendall become a mom soon.