Kourtney Kardashian’s new baby bump pics after are here after surprise pregnancy announcement

New York: Kourtney Kardashian debuted her baby bump for the first time since her pregnancy reveal during Travis Barker’s concert. The Kardashians star, 44, took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures on Sunday, where she could be seen with Travis.

In the series of pictures, Kourtney also documented her surprise announcement, where she held up a sign that read, ‘Travis, I’m pregnant’. Kourtney was seen sitting on the floor writing the sign, and another picture saw her holding the sign during the concert.

Then there was a series of pictures of Kourtney and Travis, where the drummer pretended to play drums on her pregnant belly, and went on to kiss her belly as well. Kourtney captioned the post saying: “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.”

Earlier in the course of her Hulu show, Kourtney had revealed her painful and long journey of undergoing multiple rounds of IVF and exploring herbal remedies in order to expand their family. “We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.” she had said in an episode of The Kardashians. Kourtney shares three children, Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8) with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two children, Landon (29) and Alabama (17), from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.