Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Engaged!

California: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently made a thrilling piece of the announcement revealing that they have been engaged.

Travis Barker popped the question on Sunday, October 17, at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California. Soon after the proposal, Kourtney took to Instagram to share snippets from their magical moment. She captioned the photos, “Forever @travisbarker.”

It will be Kourtney’s first marriage. She has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It will be Barker’s third marriage.

The pair have been dating for several months, showing their affection for each other at public events as well as on Kardashian’s Instagram page.