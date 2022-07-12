Kourtney Kardashian Gives A Sneak Peek At How Her Daughter Penelope Turned 10

New Delhi: Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope Disick recently turned 10. Kourtney is continuing to shower her daughter with tons of birthday love!

Sharing a photo where the mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in their PJs, Kourtney wrote a heart-touching birthday note for her daughter as she said, “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope [love] filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow-up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.”

Take A look:

