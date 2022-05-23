Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share First Photos from Italian Wedding; Bride Wears Sexy Dolce & Gabbana Dress

Italy: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a passionate kiss as they got married for the third time, in a romantic ceremony in Portofino on Sunday evening.

Kourtney, 43, looked nothing short of sensational in a figure-hugging minidress that showed off her lithe legs, and clung to her curvaceous figure as she said ‘I do’ to the rocker, 46, in an alfresco ceremony at the medieval Castello Brown fortress.

The Dolce & Gabbana dress boasted corset detailing and a dramatic lacy skirt and billowing train, while she wore her jet black tresses swept up in an elegant updo.

The stunning headdress which draped over Kourtney’s elegant bun, was adorned with floral embroidery and boasted an image of the Virgin Mary on the trailing veil.

The pair exchanged vows surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six total children: Kourtney’s sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis’ son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

Following the ceremony, Kourtney and Travis shared official wedding photos to Instagram, captioning their posts “happily ever after.”

Saturday’s festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch. That evening, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties which are all called L’Ulivetta.

On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon — Kim Kardashian even took daughter North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope out for gelato — before getting glammed up for the big ceremony, which also took place on the L’Ulivetta grounds.

A reception followed at Castello Brown.

