Kotia row: Supreme Court issues notices to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notices to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in connection with the border dispute in Kotia region of Koraput district.
The notices have been issued on the basis of the petition filed by the Odisha government. The top court has directed both the state governments to submit their replies within 28 days.
In the previous hearing, the apex court had suggested both states to mutually resolve the issue at the political level.
