Kotia Dispute: Odisha Moves SC Against Andhra

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government moved the Supreme Court against the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government over the Kotia border dispute.

Odisha sought contempt of court proceedings against Andhra Pradesh stating that the apex court in 1968 had ordered to maintain status quo in the disputed area of Kotia.

The Odisha government has also prayed before the Supreme Court for speedy hearing in the matter.

Notably, the border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh escalated after the neighbouring state included Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri villages under its Salur block and announced panchayat polls in the three villages.