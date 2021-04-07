Kotia Dispute: Odisha Files Fresh Suit In Supreme Court Against Andhra’s Poll Plan

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has once again filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court for an injunction against Andhra Pradesh regarding the disputed Kotia region.

Reportedly, the action came after the neighboUring state geared up to conduct polls to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) across the State including in Kotia region in Koraput district of Odisha.

The State government has prayed the apex court to order Andhra refrain from holding elections. Odisha government has requested the Court to treat Andhra’s move as a contempt of court if holds the elections.

Earlier, a single-bench judge of Andhra High Court had stayed the poll notification issued by the State Election Commission.

However, the order was again struck down by a three-judge bench on Wednesday, paving the way for the polls.

Meanwhile, polls by Andhra government are underway in Kotia.