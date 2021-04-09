Kotia Cluster: Low Voter Turnout In Ap’s Panchayat Polls

Koraput: Authorities of the Koraput district administration claimed that the panchayat polls conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) at the disputed Kotia cluster of villages witnessed low turnout on Thursday.

Of the total 1,291 voters notified under the Neradibalsa booth only 223 voters, including 99 women voters, cast their vote compared to 66 per cent polling recorded during the election to the post of sarpanch conducted by the Andra Pradesh SEC on February 13, 2021.

While Koraput District Collector, Abdaal M Akhtar credited the various development activities executed in the panchayat by the Odisha government in last few years as a reason for lower turnout of voters, Jeypore’s Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, chairman of state seeds corporation and BJDs district president Iswar Panigrahi and former Koraput MP and BJP leader Jayaram Pangi campaigned at Kotia since Wednesday to ensure that Andhra Pradesh Government’s luring did not work.